Nicholas Daffan Sells 6,249 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,249 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total transaction of $1,131,006.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,905 shares in the company, valued at $4,326,565.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $182.70 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.46 and a twelve month high of $210.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 58.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 26.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 11,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRSK. Raymond James upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.67.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

