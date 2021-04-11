NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in NIKE were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its position in NIKE by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 8,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.89.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock opened at $135.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.59 and its 200-day moving average is $135.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.71 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The company has a market cap of $213.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.40, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.