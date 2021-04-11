Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,640 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Noodles & Company were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Noodles & Company by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,249,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,769,000 after purchasing an additional 86,233 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Noodles & Company by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,477,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,669,000 after purchasing an additional 374,650 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC raised its position in Noodles & Company by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 834,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 127,850 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in Noodles & Company by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 480,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 39,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Noodles & Company by 2,557.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 302,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 291,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Shares of Noodles & Company stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $480.79 million, a P/E ratio of -23.04, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.42. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $12.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.68.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $107.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.83 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Melissa Heidman sold 6,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $62,692.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,370.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 5,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $61,040.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,863 shares in the company, valued at $367,237.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,460 shares of company stock worth $177,349. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NDLS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.81.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.