Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nordea Bank Abp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Get Nordea Bank Abp alerts:

NRDBY stock opened at $10.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.57. Nordea Bank Abp has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 21.75%.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%.

About Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Nordea Bank Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordea Bank Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.