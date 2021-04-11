Norges Bank Buys New Shares in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,620,016 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $115,517,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 479,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,140,000 after acquiring an additional 30,318 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 164.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 30,497 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,890,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuance Communications stock opened at $45.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.26 and a 200-day moving average of $41.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 455.80, a P/E/G ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $51.62.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $345.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Nuance Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuance Communications news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,587 shares in the company, valued at $18,161,415. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NUAN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuance Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.86.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

