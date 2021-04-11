Norges Bank Invests $106.43 Million in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,915,531 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,426,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Karpas Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $6,551,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $45,459,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on LUMN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.87.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE LUMN opened at $12.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.