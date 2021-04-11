Norges Bank Invests $99.87 Million in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 708,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,871,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $202.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.79 and a 1-year high of $202.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.83 and its 200 day moving average is $143.20.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total transaction of $927,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,128,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,580 shares of company stock worth $2,130,390. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.84.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

