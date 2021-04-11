Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,877,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,895,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.08% of Kirkland Lake Gold at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,255,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,855,000 after buying an additional 563,717 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,411,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 34,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 14,750 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,471,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,765,000 after buying an additional 11,712 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KL opened at $36.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.72 and a 52-week high of $57.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $691.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.95 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 21.03%. Analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KL. TD Securities upped their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. National Bank Financial downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kirkland Lake Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.56.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on July 10, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

