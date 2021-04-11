Norges Bank Takes $94.98 Million Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,292,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,979,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 448.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 73,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $6,648,948.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,321,287.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.83, for a total value of $7,550,550.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 955,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,918,726.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,369 shares of company stock valued at $37,596,584 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LYV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $86.00 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $94.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.35 and a 200-day moving average of $71.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.42) by $0.38. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $237.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.15 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

