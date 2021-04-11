Norges Bank Takes Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 753,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $103,554,000. Norges Bank owned 0.89% of Universal Health Services as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,781,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $154,237,000 after purchasing an additional 122,013 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 227,011 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,214,000 after purchasing an additional 120,632 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,653,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1,262.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 96,471 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,264,000 after purchasing an additional 89,389 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UHS. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.45.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $138.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.76. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.64 and a 12-month high of $143.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.01%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

