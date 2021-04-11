North American Management Corp Has $27.45 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

North American Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 229,047 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 5,083 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 3.7% of North American Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. North American Management Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $27,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $755,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,278,274.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABT traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,102,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,210,408. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.32. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $83.52 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The company has a market capitalization of $214.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.47.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

