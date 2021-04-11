North American Management Corp Makes New Investment in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

North American Management Corp acquired a new position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DISCK. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Discovery by 761.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

DISCK traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.74. 6,345,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,168,449. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.38. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $66.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

In other Discovery news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $463,650,000.00. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

