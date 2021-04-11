North American Management Corp Sells 1,840 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

North American Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. North American Management Corp’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,163,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 302.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 269,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,536,000 after buying an additional 202,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Fortive by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 536,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,913,000 after buying an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $4,472,994.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,557,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 14,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total transaction of $961,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,739,984 in the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.29.

Shares of FTV traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.96. 2,996,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,316,612. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $52.46 and a 12-month high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

