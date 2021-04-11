Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stake in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 276,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 39,032 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in American Superconductor were worth $6,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 4.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in American Superconductor by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in American Superconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $375,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the third quarter worth about $148,000. 48.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMSC opened at $18.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $513.30 million, a PE ratio of -19.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.81. American Superconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 27.88% and a negative net margin of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $23.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 25,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $691,339.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,434,936.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMSC. TheStreet lowered shares of American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on American Superconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

