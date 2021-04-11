Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) by 55.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,395 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.58% of Passage Bio worth $6,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Passage Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 591.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Passage Bio by 49.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Passage Bio during the third quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Passage Bio by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

In other news, COO Jill M. Quigley sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $39,013.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Romano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $211,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Passage Bio from $35.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Passage Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.28.

NASDAQ PASG opened at $16.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.86 and its 200-day moving average is $20.28. Passage Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $38.23.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.14). Research analysts predict that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Passage Bio Profile

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.