Northern Trust Corp Has $6.65 Million Holdings in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 211,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,325 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vishay Precision Group were worth $6,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VPG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 950,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,922,000 after purchasing an additional 61,413 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,128 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Vishay Precision Group by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 107,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 21,335 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 64,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VPG. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Vishay Precision Group from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of VPG stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $428.72 million, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.46.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $75.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.00 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 5.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

