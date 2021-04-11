Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Position in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,229 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Omega Flex were worth $6,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OFLX. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Omega Flex in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Omega Flex during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Flex by 402.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Omega Flex by 10.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Omega Flex in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. 33.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Omega Flex news, Director Stewart B. Reed sold 34,483 shares of Omega Flex stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,508,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stewart B. Reed sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $3,775,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 844,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,577,937. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFLX opened at $152.36 on Friday. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.95 and a 12-month high of $193.60. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 84.18 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.63.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 46.30%. The business had revenue of $31.63 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

