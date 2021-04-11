NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NovoCure Limited is an oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a therapy called Tumor Treating Fields for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany, Switzerland and Japan. NovoCure Limited is based in Saint Helier, Channel Islands. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of NovoCure from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NovoCure from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NovoCure has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.29.

NVCR opened at $132.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 695.25 and a beta of 1.29. NovoCure has a 1-year low of $55.40 and a 1-year high of $194.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.87.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.49 million. NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NovoCure will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total value of $265,047.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 150,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,834,011.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total transaction of $11,006,638.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 123,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,296,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,412 shares of company stock worth $12,334,989. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 982.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,004,000 after purchasing an additional 409,159 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth about $5,403,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 564,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $97,655,000 after purchasing an additional 102,760 shares during the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

