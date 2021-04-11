Nuggets (NUG) Market Cap Achieves $3.19 Million

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Nuggets has a total market cap of $3.19 million and approximately $5,333.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nuggets coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nuggets has traded 42.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00067820 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.35 or 0.00293466 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005017 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.14 or 0.00731632 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,000.01 or 0.99284101 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00019171 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.85 or 0.00755964 BTC.

About Nuggets

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life.

Buying and Selling Nuggets

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

