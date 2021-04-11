Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$52.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTR. Raymond James boosted their price target on Nutrien to C$65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Nutrien to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. TD Securities upped their target price on Nutrien to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, CSFB set a C$53.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of NTR traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$68.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,697,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,651. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$70.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$62.84. The stock has a market cap of C$39.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.30. Nutrien has a 52 week low of C$41.50 and a 52 week high of C$74.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.79.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.58 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 3.0047134 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.588 per share. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 223.33%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

