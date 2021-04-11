Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,401 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $14,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Invictus RG purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Shares of PD stock opened at $42.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. PagerDuty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.10 and a fifty-two week high of $58.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.82 and a beta of 1.43.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PagerDuty news, CRO Dave Justice sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $174,619.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $2,288,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,549 shares of company stock valued at $9,309,667 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PD. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on PagerDuty from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

PagerDuty Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD).

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.