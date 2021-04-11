Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,175 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.51% of GATX worth $14,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000.

Shares of GATX opened at $93.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.13. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.30 and a fifty-two week high of $101.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). GATX had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. GATX’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.30%.

In related news, VP Necati Gokce Tezel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $249,025.00. Also, SVP Paul F. Titterton sold 2,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total transaction of $223,425.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,506.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,947 shares of company stock valued at $5,421,845 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GATX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.20.

About GATX

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets primarily in the rail market worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

