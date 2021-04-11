Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $14.49 Million Holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 591,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,650 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.79% of The Andersons worth $14,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANDE. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Andersons during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Andersons in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Andersons by 201.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Andersons in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of The Andersons in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Andersons alerts:

ANDE stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $30.83. The stock has a market cap of $934.34 million, a P/E ratio of -396.43 and a beta of 0.74.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.19). The Andersons had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Andersons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Andersons in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded The Andersons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE).

Receive News & Ratings for The Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.