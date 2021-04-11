Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $14.64 Million Stock Holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,553 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $14,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. FMR LLC grew its stake in Strategic Education by 694,279.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 166,627 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Strategic Education by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,875,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $274,141,000 after purchasing an additional 139,728 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in Strategic Education by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 227,064 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,646,000 after purchasing an additional 82,460 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Strategic Education by 1,155.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 78,691 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 72,421 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Strategic Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,851,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

In related news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 11,656 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $1,093,449.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,925 shares in the company, valued at $10,218,254.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 6,682 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total value of $626,905.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,487 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,750.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STRA stock opened at $90.50 on Friday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.77 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.97 and its 200-day moving average is $91.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.11). Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

