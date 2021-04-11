Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 31,324 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 359,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 31,324 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Cimarex Energy worth $13,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 91,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 24,821 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 839,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,474,000 after purchasing an additional 119,344 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,062,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,850,000 after purchasing an additional 221,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

In other news, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,716,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $426,346.59. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XEC shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on Cimarex Energy from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist upped their target price on Cimarex Energy from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Shares of XEC opened at $61.70 on Friday. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $69.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3.01, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The business had revenue of $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.73%.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.