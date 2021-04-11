Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 45,023 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 937,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,023 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $13,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Laureate Education by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Laureate Education by 13.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Laureate Education by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. 52.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $13.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.05. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $15.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Laureate Education has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.93.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

