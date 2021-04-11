NuWave Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,308 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000. QUALCOMM accounts for 0.9% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,752 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,979,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 790,766 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $93,028,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $140.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.26 and a 200-day moving average of $140.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $159.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $71.44 and a 1-year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.88.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.