NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $357,000 Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 395.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 4,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $362,683.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,440,599.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 14,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,218.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,031,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,662 shares of company stock worth $13,677,453. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEE opened at $77.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.65 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The firm has a market cap of $152.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.18.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

