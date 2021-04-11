NuWave Investment Management LLC Invests $1.44 Million in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,607 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000. Comcast comprises approximately 1.8% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Comcast by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 111,732 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Comcast by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Comcast by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 94,344 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after buying an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in Comcast by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 300,848 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $16,279,000 after buying an additional 39,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in Comcast by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 5,154 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $53.57 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.29. The company has a market capitalization of $245.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.95%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.39.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

