NuWave Investment Management LLC Makes New $882,000 Investment in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000. Roku comprises approximately 1.1% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROKU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,803,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,077,000 after purchasing an additional 831,418 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 439.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,338,000 after purchasing an additional 677,978 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Roku by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,132,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,141,000 after acquiring an additional 649,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Roku by 976.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 644,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,944,000 after acquiring an additional 584,532 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Roku from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $518.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Roku has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.38.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total transaction of $131,454,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,454,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.73, for a total transaction of $131,803.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,803.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 495,515 shares of company stock valued at $211,613,877 over the last 90 days. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $373.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.07 and a 1-year high of $486.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -444.83 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.85 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

