NuWave Investment Management LLC Purchases 4,995 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 148.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 7,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $2,762,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

VLO opened at $71.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,368.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.16. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

