NuWave Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,925 Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,925 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APTV. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APTV stock opened at $142.43 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $56.04 and a twelve month high of $160.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.77.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.38.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

