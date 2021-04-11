nYFI (N0031) Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. During the last week, nYFI has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One nYFI coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular exchanges. nYFI has a total market cap of $373,275.21 and approximately $30,193.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00055658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020333 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00088163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $368.40 or 0.00614012 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00043332 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00035002 BTC.

nYFI Profile

nYFI (CRYPTO:N0031) is a coin. nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 coins. The Reddit community for nYFI is https://reddit.com/r/nestprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for nYFI is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253. nYFI’s official Twitter account is @fan_nest and its Facebook page is accessible here. nYFI’s official website is nestprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST Protocol is an oracle network to produce price data on-chain. NEST provides a solution that includes a collateral asset quotation, arbitrage verification, price chain, beta coefficients and other modules to form the NEST-Protocol. “

Buying and Selling nYFI

