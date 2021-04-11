O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Shares Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 58.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 23,590 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 40,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 36,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of OI stock opened at $14.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average of $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.78. O-I Glass, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $15.24.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 88.28% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

