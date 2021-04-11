Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Holdings Lifted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) by 265.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 25.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Allan H. Selig purchased 1,000 shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.73 per share, for a total transaction of $33,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel S. Jaffee sold 6,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $259,370.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

ODC opened at $34.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.44. The firm has a market cap of $259.16 million, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.54. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a twelve month low of $31.86 and a twelve month high of $38.47.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.50 million during the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 6.14%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

