OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,450 Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,450 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 18,817 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 118,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 11,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

SASR opened at $43.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.44 and a 200 day moving average of $33.06. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.79 and a 12 month high of $44.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $132.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.62 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 7.29%. Research analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SASR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

