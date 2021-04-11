OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,808 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.64.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $68.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.23. The stock has a market cap of $277.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

