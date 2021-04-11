OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.37.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $380.08 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $244.10 and a 52 week high of $389.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $377.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

In other news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total value of $18,115,750.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,725,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,435,514,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 755,220 shares of company stock valued at $249,649,372. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.