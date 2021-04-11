Old Port Advisors Takes $153,000 Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NLY. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 8,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $8.66 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $9.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of -18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $432.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.16%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NLY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.06.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

