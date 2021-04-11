Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. was incorporated in the State of Maryland. It is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT), investing in income producing healthcare facilities, principally long-term care facilities located in the United States (U.S.) and the United Kingdom (U.K.). The Company provide lease or mortgage financing to qualified operators of skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and, to a lesser extent, assisted living facilities (ALFs), independent living facilities and rehabilitation and acute care facilities. It has historically financed investments through borrowings under its revolving credit facilities, private placements or public offerings of its debt and equity securities, the assumption of secured indebtedness, retention of cash flow, or a combination of these methods. “

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.97.

OHI stock opened at $37.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.20. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $39.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.48, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.30%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $927,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,474,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,695. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 22,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.