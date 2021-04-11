Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company’s products under different phases of development include Rigosertib intravenous (IV), Rigosertib Oral, Rigosertib IV, ON 013105 and Recilisib. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Noble Financial upgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.39.

Shares of Onconova Therapeutics stock opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.64. Onconova Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $1.93.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11,997.55% and a negative return on equity of 161.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $541,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 484,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 42,681 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 3,020.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 331,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 320,429 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 114,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. The company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation. Its novel, proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor ON 123300 is currently in a dose-escalation and expansion Phase 1 trial in China, and a dose-escalation and expansion Phase 1 trial is planned in the U.S.

