OneLedger One Day Volume Reaches $1.06 Million (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One OneLedger coin can currently be bought for about $0.0317 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OneLedger has a total market cap of $14.39 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OneLedger has traded up 35.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00055658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020333 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00088163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $368.40 or 0.00614012 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00043332 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00035002 BTC.

OneLedger Coin Profile

OneLedger (OLT) is a coin. It launched on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,978,973 coins. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger. OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

Buying and Selling OneLedger

