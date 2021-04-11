Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.09.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Open Lending from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Open Lending from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

In other Open Lending news, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 242,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $7,910,336.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,789,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,687,321.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 5,305,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $180,398,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,879,512 shares of company stock valued at $369,573,811 in the last 90 days. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,152,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the third quarter valued at $758,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Open Lending by 1,047.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 51,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 46,915 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Open Lending by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 14,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Open Lending by 65.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 14,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending stock opened at $38.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 11.97 and a quick ratio of 11.97. Open Lending has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $39.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Open Lending will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

