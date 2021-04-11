OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OpGen, Inc. is a microbial genetics analysis company. The Company offers optical mapping services for analysis of microbial, yeast and fungal genomic architecture. OpGen, Inc. headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “

OPGN has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of OpGen in a report on Monday, March 15th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of OpGen from $5.65 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

OpGen stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $102.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of -0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.39. OpGen has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $4.44.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.06). OpGen had a negative net margin of 586.99% and a negative return on equity of 154.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that OpGen will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OpGen stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 54,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of OpGen at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

