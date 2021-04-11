OptiToken Reaches Market Cap of $178,067.08 (OPTI)

OptiToken (CURRENCY:OPTI) traded 240% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. OptiToken has a total market capitalization of $178,067.08 and approximately $14,009.00 worth of OptiToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OptiToken has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OptiToken coin can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00068576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.86 or 0.00296776 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005033 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $443.08 or 0.00739315 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,833.76 or 0.99837195 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $479.05 or 0.00799340 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00018682 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

OptiToken Coin Profile

OptiToken’s total supply is 97,037,472 coins and its circulating supply is 29,699,545 coins. OptiToken’s official website is optitoken.io. OptiToken’s official Twitter account is @optitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OptiToken is /r/OptiToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OptiToken

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptiToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptiToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OptiToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

