ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Sees Large Volume Increase

ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 331,444 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 2,039,364 shares.The stock last traded at $11.49 and had previously closed at $11.51.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORBC. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of ORBCOMM from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Roth Capital cut shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.25 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.29.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.56. The stock has a market cap of $908.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $63.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.82 million. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ORBCOMM news, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 5,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $38,195.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,275.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Constantine Milcos sold 8,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $58,925.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,136.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 228.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 23,462 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 568.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 404,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 343,518 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

