OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Upgraded to Market Perform by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $4.00 target price on the stock.

OGI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $1.90 to $6.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of OrganiGram from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on OrganiGram from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.60.

OrganiGram stock opened at $3.05 on Thursday. OrganiGram has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.05.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $14.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 million. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 207.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. Research analysts forecast that OrganiGram will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OGI. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of OrganiGram by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 103,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management bought a new position in OrganiGram during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in OrganiGram in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in OrganiGram during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

