Orion Protocol (ORN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $28.51 Million

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Orion Protocol coin can now be bought for about $16.08 or 0.00026762 BTC on major exchanges. Orion Protocol has a total market cap of $336.05 million and $28.51 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded down 16.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00056730 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00020897 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.49 or 0.00084012 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.20 or 0.00615994 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00042623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00032696 BTC.

About Orion Protocol

ORN is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,894,000 coins. The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn. Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io. Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

Orion Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orion Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orion Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

