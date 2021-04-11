Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Purchased by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Oshkosh by 1,527.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,077,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,562 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,328,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,680,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,545,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth approximately $503,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OSK opened at $120.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.39. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $55.33 and a 12-month high of $123.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

In other news, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $815,171.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,250.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $286,466.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,618,271.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,450 shares of company stock worth $3,148,649. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.22.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

