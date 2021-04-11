Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Gap Up to $65.78

Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $65.78, but opened at $68.00. Overstock.com shares last traded at $69.43, with a volume of 10,047 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OSTK. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.17.

The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.84 and its 200 day moving average is $69.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Overstock.com had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $684.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total value of $3,265,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 122,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,032,327. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ronald Hilton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,413 shares of company stock worth $8,156,970. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,663,000 after purchasing an additional 130,862 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 643,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,847,000 after purchasing an additional 394,969 shares during the period. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 75,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

